Various News: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch Added to MLW Never Save Never, ROH Details The Top 5 World Championship Contenders
November 21, 2018 | Posted by
– Following Simon Gotch turning on Tom Lawlor on last week’s MLW TV, a Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch No Ropes, No Holds Barred Match has been added to the December 13th Never Save Never event.
* No Ropes, No Holds Barred Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch
* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Hart Foundation vs. Champions the Lucha Bros
* MLW Title Match NO DQ Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Konnan
* Falls Count Anywhere: PCO vs. LA Park
* Rich Swann vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland
* Rush vs. MJF
– ROH has a new article up, looking at the top 5 ROH World Title contenders…
5. Matt Taven
4. Dalton Castle
3. Marty Scurll
2. Flip Gordon
1. Cody Rhodes