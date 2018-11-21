Various News: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch Added to MLW Never Save Never, ROH Details The Top 5 World Championship Contenders

– Following Simon Gotch turning on Tom Lawlor on last week’s MLW TV, a Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch No Ropes, No Holds Barred Match has been added to the December 13th Never Save Never event.

* No Ropes, No Holds Barred Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch

* MLW Tag Team Title Match: Hart Foundation vs. Champions the Lucha Bros

* MLW Title Match NO DQ Match: Champion Low Ki vs. Konnan

* Falls Count Anywhere: PCO vs. LA Park

* Rich Swann vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* Rush vs. MJF

– ROH has a new article up, looking at the top 5 ROH World Title contenders…

5. Matt Taven

4. Dalton Castle

3. Marty Scurll

2. Flip Gordon

1. Cody Rhodes