Tom Lawlor Wishes He Could’ve Fought Walker Stewart for the Vacant NJPW Commentary Spot

Tom Lawlor would have been interested in fighting Walker Stewart for the vacant NJPW commentary role before Stewart took over in October as he was named as the newest member of NJPW’s english broadcast team by replacing Kevin Keely.

On the Under The Ring podcast (per Fightful), Tom Lawlor recalled doing commentary work for CES MMA.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic put a kibosh on it, but I was doing commentary consistently for CES MMA, which is one of the top promotion in the Northeast. They put probably 20 guys into the UFC. I loved doing work there, but the pandemic kind of took that down. I was also hoping, and maybe this will happen in the future. I think I should have gotten a one-on-one contest with Walker Stewart to decide who was going to get this New Japan commentary gig. I would have preferred, instead of them just hiring him because he has a great voice, make him do a shoot fight against me. Maybe an academic decathlon. We’ll see if he knows more wrestling than I do.”