Tom Lawlor Says the World Titan Federation Is ‘Taking Over’

Tom Lawlor is part of the World Titan Federation that has been terrorizing MLW, and he extolled the group’s accolades in a recent interview. The heel stable includes Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, Matt Cardona, Snisky, Steph De Lander with Mister Saint Laurent. They made a splash at MLW Fightland where Hammerstone joined the group, who attacked Alex Kane, the Bomaye Fight Club and Jacob Fatu. Lawlor spoke with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling and talked about the group’s strength in its membership, laying out their accolades.

“We’re taking over,” Lawlor said (per Fightful). “Look at this group. Matt Cardona, this guy is making more money on the independent wrestling scene than probably anyone has ever done, who wouldn’t want to be associated with him? He’s got the modern day Chyna by his side, Steph De Lander.”

He continued, “In the past, MSL had Davey Boy Smith Jr, I hope he makes it back. Gene Snisky, member of the WTF. A man who showed up at the last set of tapings, Josh Bishop, one of my guys. I’ve been wrestling with him in Cleveland, Ohio for years. I was there for his first match, and this guy is ready. Hammerstone, myself, it’s a pretty decorated group of guys. It’s like if you had an e-fed and you had five slots to fill on a team, you’d probably pick some of the guys on WTF.”

Lawlor is facing Satoshi Kojima at MLW One Shot on Thursday.