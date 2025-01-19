– Former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock (aka Baron Corbin) took to social media to comment on the Rey Fenix situation. As previously reported, Fenix is in a situation where he’s currently still under contract with AEW, but not being used on TV. Also, more recently, it appears that Fenix’s merchandise was removed from the AEW Shop. Pestock responded to an initial comment noting that AEW should let Fenix go because the situation is hurting the talent. Pestock actually came to the defense of AEW and Tony Khan in this situation, noting that contracts need to be honored.

The former WWE United States Champion wrote, “If you sign a contract you honor it. Would it have been okay if Tony didn’t pay him while he was hurt or out of action? The answer is no bc Tony signed the contract as well. You can’t switch teams after getting what you want and signing the contract.”

Later, Tom Pestock chimed in again on Rey Fenix after another user wrote, “Adding injury time to his contract and having no plans to use him is not hurting anybody but Fenix.” Pestock responded, “Everyone who gets hurt gets injury time. Doesn’t matter if it’s WWE AEW or TNA That’s part of it. And maybe Fénix doesn’t want to work. Only him and Tony know that.” He also later noted that Fenix’s contract doesn’t guarantee him TV time or matches either. He continued, “False. Having a contract doesn’t mean you are guaranteed TV time or matches it simply means you can’t work for another company.”

When another user pushed back against Pestock expressing confusion over how anyone can defend AEW and Tony Khan in this situation, Pestock replied, “Do you personally know their situation? You don’t you only see what you see online. I’m not defending either side. I saying their are contract in almost everything we do. It protects both sides even if one isn’t happy. Nobody is forced to sign them in the first place.”

Another user expressed issue with Fenix being issued in an AEW ring, and Tony Khan extending Fenix’s contract only to not use him further. Pestock noted in response, “It sucks for both sides. But we have no idea what has been said or done behind the scenes to make it this way.” He also noted that in this situation Tony Khan has the right to protect himself as well, writing, “It goes both ways man. He has to protect himself as well. It’s a shitty situation for everyone. But he can’t let people just f him over bc they see greener grass. And just like you I don’t know the details. I’m just speaking on contracts. They are what they are fair or not.”

When another user claimed that Pestock’s comments won’t get him a contact in AEW, Pestock replied, “Don’t need one. Unlike your ass at 40 I don’t ever have to work again if I don’t want to.” When another fan asked if Pestock was not looking for work right now, he stated, “No I want to do things I want to do like a horror movie. I don’t need to work. Big difference.”

Fenix’s brother, Penta, recently made his WWE debut last Monday on WWE Raw. It was rumored that Fenix was also in talks with WWE, but AEW preventing him from leaving since he still had time left on his contract due to his previous injury layoffs. You can view all of Pestock’s comments on the situation below.

