Tom Pestock Files To Trademark ‘Bishop Dyer’
Fightful reports that on January 21, Tom Pestock, formerly Baron Corbin in WWE, filed to trademark the term ‘Bishop Dyer’.
Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Hats; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
