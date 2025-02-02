Tom Pestock Recalls His Difficulties With Matt Bloom In NXT

Tom Pestock looked back on his rocky relationship with Matt Bloom in WWE NXT. The former Baron Corbin looked back on his time in NXT with Bloom in his interview on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his relationship with Matt Bloom in NXT: “Finn [Balor] had actually bought me these really nice Adidas track pants that kind of match the track outfit. So we finish this show, and I go to get on the bus, and Bloom looks at me and he gets so mad at me for not wearing the correct NXT track pants, cause everybody’s supposed to be in these track uniforms. And he cuts a promo on me about not being part of the team and not being part of NXT and I’m livid… and then like three people behind me, Finn gets on the bus with the exact same pants on and not a word is said.”

On speaking with Bloom about being stuck in WWE NXT: “Me, Samoa Joe, Finn, Shinsuke, we’re running four ways, we’re doing things. Sami Zayn’s in the mix, and then I’m at training the next day and none of those guys are … I was like, ‘These guys don’t train or anything.’ And he’s like, ‘You haven’t done what they’ve done. They’ve all done independents, they’ve all worked in Japan forever, and I go, ‘I don’t care, dude.’ I played in the NFL, like, it’s the same thing. We’re all a little beat up, man, like there’s a level to this and him and I were just really butting heads.”