– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock (aka Baron Corbin) discussed his past contract renegotiations with WWE and Triple H. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tom Pestock on negotiating for his second WWE contract: “When I was asking for more money, ’cause it was my second contract, I had finished my first, I didn’t ask to renegotiate … and then my next offer was lower than I wanted, and Hunter had a conversation with me, and he said, ‘Look, you can outearn this [with incentives].’ I said, ‘Yeah, if I’m booked correctly, if I’m on pay-per-views, and all things that are out of my control. I can’t control who you pencil in for these things.'”

On a later contract negotiation he had with Vince McMahon: “I had a conversation, signed the contract. Two years later, Vince [McMahon] brought me up into the office at the Royal Rumble, and was like, ‘Hey, you’re underpaid. Let’s fix this.’ He offered me a different deal, and I said, ‘No, thank you, this is what I want.’ And he said, ‘You wanna bet on yourself?’ I said, ‘I absolutely do.’ He goes, ‘How about we do a one-year deal for this much?’ [I replied] ‘Done.’ Bet on myself, and it worked out fantastic for me because ten months later, I got a fantastic deal.”

Tom Pestock recently became a free agent after his WWE contract expired. It was revealed in November that WWE would not be renewing his contract.