Tom Pestock Reveals His Creative Pitch Before His WWE Exit

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock (aka Baron Corbin) discussed some creative pitches he made to WWE that would’ve involved him with other names such as Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Andrade, Apollo Crews, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tom Pestock on his creative pitches to WWE: “We sent in two great pitches. One of them, I had involved Chad [Barbash], he’s one of my favorite writers to work with because he’s very creative and he’ll help me mold it into a true wrestling pitch. We sent an idea that was a whole thing and it was going to get six people involved and it was not centered around me.”

On how the pitch was centered around different talents: “It was centered around a group of different individuals. It was breaking guys like Carmelo [Hayes] off, Andrade off into different things. I’ve always been a guy of, ‘How can I get other people around me and bring them up?’ Not sending in a pitch like, ‘I do this and jump Cody Rhodes and I win the World Title.’ That’s not my pitch. My pitch involved LA Knight, Carmelo, Andrade, Apollo [Crews], Garza, how can we involve all of these people and make it an interesting story? Those are the type of pitches I sent in.”

Tom Pestock recently became a free agent after his WWE contract expired. It was revealed in November that WWE would not be renewing his contract.