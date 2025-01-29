Tom Pestock Reveals Scrapped Plans for Feud With Kurt Angle

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock (aka Baron Corbin) discussed his feud with Kurt Angle, which led into Angle’s retirement match at WrestleMania 35. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tom Pestock on how his feud with Kurt Angle was originally supposed to go: “It was supposed to be this whole thing where he was never going to wrestle again, I was going to have a gold medal, I was gonna do this whole thing I feel bad that I didn’t do more with that, with Kurt giving me that opportunity of, you know, going over at WrestleMania, being part of his last match.”

On why the gold medal idea stopped: “Literally, the next Monday night, it took a left turn when they put Kurt out there with Lars [Sullivan] — remember that guy for a hot minute?And then the whole gold medal idea got stopped.”

Pestock went on to defeat Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 in Angle’s last career match.