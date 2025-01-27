Tom Pestock Recalls Thinking He’d Be Sent Back To NXT After Poking John Cena In The Eye

Tom Pestock recently recalled how he thought he would be sent back to NXT after he poked John Cena in the eye during a match. The former Baron Corbin recounted the situation on Insight With Chris Van Vliet in context of a rumor that Bray Wyatt was sent back to NXT because of a similar incident when he was Husky Harris. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the Wyatt rumor: “There’s a rumor that I believe is 100% true, that Husky poked John Cena in the eye in a match, and Vince [McMahon] was so mad, Cena was so mad, that they sent Husky Harris back to NXT.”

On his own incident early on the main roster with poking Cena during a match: “I’m literally about to start crying because I’m like, I’m finally on the main roster, I’m home up here, now I’m going back to NXT… I turn around and John punches me dead in the face — like dead in the face — and, I mean it was a solid potato. And then, like, for the rest of the match I’m trying to remember these spots, but I’m trying not to cry because I’m like ‘I’m going back to NXT, I just got out of there.'”

On Cena’s reaction after the match: “John comes back and I just look at him like puppy dog eyes,” he recalled. “And he’s like ‘Hey, that was great.’ I go ‘John, I am so sorry,’ he goes ‘Ah, we’re good, I gave you it back, we’re good.'”