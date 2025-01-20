Tom Pestock Vows To Return to GCW, Praises Crowd

As previously reported, Tom Pestock, formerly Baron Corbin, made his GCW debut last night at The People vs. GCW. He lost to Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport rules match. In a post on Twitter, Pestock vowed to return to the promotion. This will make the crowd happy, as they chanted “please come back” after his match last night.

He wrote: “Yo the @GCWrestling_ crowd was so dope!! I will defn be back you wild f-ing animals!”