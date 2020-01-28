WWE News: Tom Phillips Tweets About Illness, Liv Morgan Collecting Karmic Debts, RAW Top 10

– Tom Phillips tweeted about the illness he has been battling recently:

“This weekend brought to you by Lemsip, Halls, Ricola, and the Starbuck’s Medicine Ball (just found out what that is). I sound like Jason Beghe now.

In all seriousness, I’m sincerely grateful to everybody inside and outside of WWE that have supported me. Thank you!”

– WWE posted this interview with Liv Morgan following her victory over Lana on RAW last night. Liv said she is “collecting karmic debts.”

– Here are WWE’s top 10 moments from last night’s RAW.