WWE News: Tom Phillips Tweets About Illness, Liv Morgan Collecting Karmic Debts, RAW Top 10
– Tom Phillips tweeted about the illness he has been battling recently:
“This weekend brought to you by Lemsip, Halls, Ricola, and the Starbuck’s Medicine Ball (just found out what that is). I sound like Jason Beghe now.
In all seriousness, I’m sincerely grateful to everybody inside and outside of WWE that have supported me. Thank you!”
— Tom (@TomPhillipsWWE) January 28, 2020
– WWE posted this interview with Liv Morgan following her victory over Lana on RAW last night. Liv said she is “collecting karmic debts.”
– Here are WWE’s top 10 moments from last night’s RAW.
