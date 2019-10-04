wrestling / News
Tom Phillips’ New Role Revealed
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– It was revealed at the NXT UK tapings in Brentwood, Essex, England that Tom Phillips is the new lead NXT UK announcer alongside Nigel McGuinness. Phillips will be replacing Vic Joseph, who is now the lead announcer for WWE Raw.
Phillips was previously the lead announcer on SmackDown since March 2017.
Tom Phillips on commentary with Nigel McGuinness #NXTUKBrentwood pic.twitter.com/S4wSuwIvl7
— Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) October 4, 2019
