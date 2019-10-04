wrestling / News

Tom Phillips’ New Role Revealed

October 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– It was revealed at the NXT UK tapings in Brentwood, Essex, England that Tom Phillips is the new lead NXT UK announcer alongside Nigel McGuinness. Phillips will be replacing Vic Joseph, who is now the lead announcer for WWE Raw.

Phillips was previously the lead announcer on SmackDown since March 2017.

