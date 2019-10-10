wrestling / News
Various News: Tom Phillips Officially Joins NXT UK Broadcast Team, NXT Women to Appear in EVOLVE, SUBURBAN Fight Set for The Collective in 2020
– Per the official NXT UK Twitter account today, former Smackdown announcer Tom Phillips is now part of the NXT UK announce team. He made his debut for the team on this week’s edition of the show, calling the show with Nigel McGuinness. You can check out that announcement below.
🚨BIG NEWS, #NXTUK Universe!🚨
🇬🇧@TomPhillipsWWE has officially joined the commentary team!
🇬🇧#GALLUS will challenge @Flash_Morgan & @MandrewsJunior for the #NXTUK #TagTeamTitles NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/OSFJR0fAON
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 10, 2019
– WWN Live issued the following announcement on the women NXT Superstars appearing in EVOLVE Wrestling. You can check out that announcement below:
“NXT Women To EVOLVE: The last few months has seen a women’s division start to develop in EVOLVE. You can expect to see some additions from the NXT roster soon. Stay tuned!”
– SUBURBAN FIGHT has announced that it will be part of The Collective during WrestleMania Weekend in 2020. You can check out the announcement below.
Yo @collective2020 x @Suburbanxfight – No Ring, No Rules – see y’all in FL – April 2nd-4th 2020 pic.twitter.com/tjpXYgttjC
— SUBURBAN FIGHT (@Suburbanxfight) October 9, 2019
