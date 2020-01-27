Tom Phillips Reportedly Replacing Vic Joseph for Raw Announce Team

– PWInsider reports that the Raw announce team is undergoing a change. According to the report, Tom Phillips is replacing Vic Joseph as the lead announcer for Raw. This explains why Joseph was not at tonight’s Royal Rumble event.

The report adds that Joseph will remain with WWE. The broadcast team change was apparently made in the last week. Vic Joseph previously became the play-by-play voice of the Raw announce team during premiere week in October. There’s no word yet on why WWE opted to make the change.