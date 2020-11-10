Tom Phillips Responds to Fan Message Angry Over His Pronunciation of ‘Mustafa Ali’

– WWE Raw broadcaster Tom Phillips shared an interaction he had with a fan who was angry with the way Phillips was pronouncing Retribution leader Mustfa Ali’s name during Raw. It appears a fan took issue with how Phillips was saying Mustafa Ali during last night’s Raw broadcast.

The message Phillips shared read, “Hey [blacked out]… How do you not understand that Mustafa Ali is pronounced: MOO STAH FUH… NOT [blacked out] Must Uff uh… GET IT [blacked out] RIGHT. You sound like a [blacked out] saying it wrong !!!!!!!!!!!!”

Phillips responded to the message, writing, “”Hi [name removed], I understand your issue regarding the pronunciation. However, Mustafa has recently stated on RAW the correct way that his first name is pronounced. I am simply respecting that wish, as I would for anyone asking for their name to be pronounced the way they would like. I will continue to do so. Thank you for being a fan of WWE.”

Phillips is referring to a segment on Raw talk from a week ago, where Mustafa Ali explained the proper way to pronounce his name. You can also view that clip below.

In regards to the pronunciation of @AliWWE’s name pic.twitter.com/WPIhGHbn0w — Tom (@TomPhillipsWWE) November 10, 2020