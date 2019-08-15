Tom Prichard Joins MLW as Senior Agent

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Dr. Tom Prichard has joined the company as a senior agent in the wrestling operations division. He is also the brother of WWE’s Bruce Prichard. You can check out the full press release below.

NEW YORK — Dr. Tom Prichard has joined Major League Wrestling as a senior agent within the wrestling operations division of the league.

The former wrestler and guiding light of countless champions and perennial main eventers will join MLW starting in Dallas on September 7 when MLW presents WAR CHAMBER (learn more). Prichard will work as a coach and coordinator as some of his many duties for the league.

An accomplished grappler in his own right, Prichard has competed all over the the world; finding great success in southern promotions stateside.

Starting his career along with his brother Bruce in Houston, Prichard would win gold in several organizations. A champion in Smoky Mountain Wrestling, the USWA, WWE as well as the Continental Wrestling Federation, the “Doctor of Desire” was a renowned tag team specialist.

Moreover, Prichard is a revered trainer.

Prichard played a key role in developing the likes of future legends like The Rock, Edge, Kurt Angle and countless others including some of today’s preeminent wrestlers. For several years Prichard was a senior trainer for WWE’s developmental system.

“Dr. Tom is praised for his work with young athletes and we’re thrilled to have him join our staff,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “As MLW grows, so does our need for more top-level coaches. Few can match Tom’s experience, ability to connect with prospects as well as coach wrestlers to reach their full potential like Dr. Tom.”

When not working with MLW Dr. Tom Prichard serves as the head coach for Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy in Knoxville.