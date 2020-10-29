wrestling / News
WWE News: Tomasso Ciampa Doesn’t Recognize NXT Anymore, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez Clip
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Tommaso Ciampa has trouble seeing anything he recognizes in NXT today, and cut a promo tonight talking about it. You can see the video below of Ciampa talking about how he was once NXT and that while everything about the culture & attitudes in NXT have changed, he’s ready to take it back:
– WWE posted a clip from Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez from the show, which Ripley won:
