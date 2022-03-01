Tommaso Ciampa Addresses Controversial New Entrance Music From WWE Raw

– WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa appeared on last night’s edition of Raw, and he also had new entrance theme music, which became a controversial topic on social media during and after the show. Ciampa released a statement on his Instagram earlier today addressing his new theme music:

Monday Night Raw

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Personally, I like the new music. More importantly, I love the message: “fight to survive”. It resonates with me on a deeper level. We all face our own struggles in life, obstacles we must overcome, we all have our own “fight” …whether that’s a battle with mental health, cancer, a physical disability, self-doubt, or anything else… we must always choose to “fight to survive”.

Over the past few years, I’ve become far more active with charities and nonprofits like Give Kids the World Village. The pandemic has swept the nation. And to be quite honest, with the current state of things, I’d much rather spread a message like “fight to survive” than “no one will survive”. I sure as heck would rather teach my daughter that lesson.

I’ve been in this business for 17 years now. My platform has never been bigger than it is right now. My moment is now, literally and metaphorically. And everyday, I choose to “fight to survive”.