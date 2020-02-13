Tommaso Ciampa Attacks Adam Cole, Cuts Promo After NXT (Videos)

Tommaso Ciampa took out Adam Cole after last night’s NXT ended, and video of it is online. WWE posted the following videos from after the show which feature Ciampa hitting Cole with the Fairytale Ending and grabbing the NXT Championship, then cutting a promo to the crowd after Cole had gone to the back.

Ciampa and Cole will face off for the NXT Championship at this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Portland, which airs live on WWE Network.