wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Attacks Adam Cole, Cuts Promo After NXT (Videos)
February 13, 2020 | Posted by
Tommaso Ciampa took out Adam Cole after last night’s NXT ended, and video of it is online. WWE posted the following videos from after the show which feature Ciampa hitting Cole with the Fairytale Ending and grabbing the NXT Championship, then cutting a promo to the crowd after Cole had gone to the back.
Ciampa and Cole will face off for the NXT Championship at this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Portland, which airs live on WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler on Two Acts for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, Foley Comments On Rumored Inductions
- Triple H Addresses Reports of Heat Between Matt Riddle and Vince McMahon Over Brock Lesnar
- Triple H Addresses NXT Losing to AEW Dynamite in Key Demo Ratings, Says the NXT Product Has Proven Itself
- Eric Bischoff on If Hulk Hogan Regrets Doing Hogan Knows Best, Impact of Reality TV On Hogan’s Marriage