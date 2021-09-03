Tommaso Ciampa Discusses Upcoming WWE NXT Changes, Why He’s Excited About It

In a recent interview with Fightful, Tommaso Ciampa discussed the upcoming changes to the WWE NXT brand, why he’s excited about it, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Tommaso Ciampa on the upcoming changes to the NXT brand and why he’s excited about it: “It’s exciting. Change, sometimes, is for the best. Everyone has been keeping a tight lid on it and I don’t know what to expect. I believe the first live show will be (September 14) with whatever the new look and image is. The overall feeling seems to be excitement. It’s new, different, fresh, and at the same time, it’s the same. NXT is NXT. Same roster, same group of guys and girls in the back who will go out there and give their best. Same people behind the scenes. It’s hard to say right now, if it’s just a new paint job or what it is, but it’s exciting at the very least. Everything about it right now, it’s been exciting. Ever since I got to the company and started, it’s been an exciting journey. Not too much has changed for me. There is definitely a lot of noise out there, but for me and my life and day to day, I just do the work and let the chips fall where they fall.”

On Samoa Joe also being champion at one of his early events with NXT: “My first Lowell (Massachusetts) show, which was a big deal for me because that’s where I did my early independent wrestling, that’s when they did the Joe and Finn title switch at the live event. People went crazy over it and now here we are, six years later, and I just stood in the ring with Joe, who was holding the title. I guess it’s all changing, or maybe it’s not.”