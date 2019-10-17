Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Comments On His In-Ring Return, Opening For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Latest MLW Saturday Night Superfight Control Center

– After he returned to in-ring action on last night’s episode of NXT, Tommaso Ciampa spoke about being back on Twitter.

He wrote: “The. Greatest. Sports. Entertainer. Of. All. Time. Daddy’s Home.”

– Here is the opening for tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling on Pursuit Channel, which will be the last Impact on that channel before it moves to AXS TV on Tuesday.

The lineup includes:

*Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swannn vs. Rhino.

*Michael Elgin vs. Fallah Bah.

*Jake Crist vs. Chris Bety.

*Sabu vs. Hakin Zane.

– MLW has released a new control center video for their Saturday Night Superfight PPV on November 2: