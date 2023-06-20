Tommaso Ciampa Comments On WWE Raw Return, Says He ‘Wants It All’

Tommaso Ciampa is back on WWE Raw, and he says that he wants everything now. As noted Ciampa returned from injury on Monday’s show and defeated The Miz in an open challenge. Ciampa appeared in a backstage video after the match and talked about his plans now that he’s back.

“It feels good, I should say it feels great to be back,” Ciampa said (per Fightful). “Nine months. Nine months it’s been since I walked out in front of those people, nine months since I’ve stood here in front of this camera. [The Miz] went out there tonight, and he told everybody that he was here to answer Seth’s open challenge. Well, he’s not the only one who had that intention. Because I’ve had my eyes on Seth’s gold ever since the first day he laid his hands on it.”

He continued, “You want to know what I want? You want to know what Tomasso Ciampa wants? I want it all. I want Monday Night Raw, I want SmackDown, I want every premium live event, I want Money in the Bank, I want the briefcase, I want SummerSlam, I want Survivor Series, I want the Royal Rumble. I want to start one, I want to go to 30. I want to go to WrestleMania. I want to be the main event. I want to be the main attraction. I want to be the guy that everybody talks about. I want to be a household name. I want everybody all around the world to talk about Tommaso Ciampa. Because I’m that damn good. I’m that damn good on the microphone, I’m that damn good in the ring, and last time I was in WWE, last time I was on Monday Night Raw, I made a lot of mistakes that I had 275 days to think about every damn mistake that I made. Sometimes, if you want things right, you do it yourself.”