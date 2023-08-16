– As previously noted, Tommaso Ciampa is desperately searching for his missing best friend Johnny Gargano, and he’s been putting up flyers everywhere in an effort to find him. Ciampa has now shared the flyer on social media, advising fans to follow in his footsteps to find the missing Gargano. Ciampa wrote the following:

“🚨‼️MISSING ‼️🚨 You’re help is required. Print out flyers. Hang them up. Change your profile photo. HELP ME FIND MY BEST FRIEND. Age: in his prime

Sex: he fathered a child

Race: not fast

Eyes: two

Hair: luxurious

Height: darn

Weight: double darn

Wearing: Marvel attire”