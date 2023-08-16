wrestling / News

Tommaso Ciampa Continues Search for Missing Johnny Gargano, Shares Flyer

August 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa Image Credit: WWE

As previously noted, Tommaso Ciampa is desperately searching for his missing best friend Johnny Gargano, and he’s been putting up flyers everywhere in an effort to find him. Ciampa has now shared the flyer on social media, advising fans to follow in his footsteps to find the missing Gargano. Ciampa wrote the following:

“🚨‼️MISSING ‼️🚨

You’re help is required. Print out flyers. Hang them up. Change your profile photo. HELP ME FIND MY BEST FRIEND.

Age: in his prime
Sex: he fathered a child
Race: not fast
Eyes: two
Hair: luxurious
Height: darn
Weight: double darn
Wearing: Marvel attire”

