Tommaso Ciampa On His Message To Critics Of WWE NXT 2.0, How It Compares To Previous NXT

In a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa discussed how he would compare NXT 2.0 to the previous version of NXT, his message for critics, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Tommaso Ciampa on how he would compare NXT 2.0 to the previous version of NXT: “Well, I’ll tell you more than anything, I mean, it’s still very similar to the NXT I walked into six years ago, where you just, you have your veterans and different leaders. Shoot, even then we had Samoa Joe. But you have your Samoa Joes and your Finn Balors and your Nakamuras. Now you have your Tommaso Ciampas and your Pete Dunnes, and your Johnny Garganos and Kyle O’Reillys and so on, but then you also have all these new people who are in a sink or swim atmosphere who are developing right before your eyes. I remember when I was coming in and even before I had gotten here, you watch guys like Tyler Breeze and Baron Corbin, and American Alpha and Vaudevillians, and all these different people developing right before your eyes. It’s more like that than anything. It’s kind of ironic in the sense, when everybody got in a tizzy thinking, “Oh, NXT is changing. This is going to be for the worst, this is going to be bad.” Or whatever they thought, because at the end of the day, it’s what it always has been.

“Now, in my opinion, doing it better than it’s ever done it because Tuesday’s show was fantastic. I watched it back and anything can happen. This chaotic atmosphere, watching all these people get out onto the stage for the first time and just killing it, one after another. That was so exciting to watch, especially coming from my perspective, because I’ve watched a lot of these guys and girls enter into NXT and this system during the pandemic one day, there was no crowds and they couldn’t perform in front of anyone and just working their butts off at the gym and in the ring and behind the scenes, just trying to get better and better at their craft. Now all of a sudden, oh my God, not only do you get a live crowd, but you’re on USA, you get the whole world watching you. Then they go out there and they knock it out of the park. Like what an exciting time for me as a performer and as a fan.

On his message to critics of NXT’s new direction: “Well, man, I mean, coming from me of all people like Tommaso Ciampa is NXT. You know what I’m saying? It’s hard pressed that anyone’s going to argue with me to tell me that NXT’s dead when I’m holding on to the NXT title Goldie Ciampa 2.0 is just started and we’re six days in. This is going to be a very special time. Five years from now, ten years from now, people going to look back and think, “Ah, that was the heyday. That was special. I remember when.” That’s what always happened in professional wrestling. Everybody always looks at something ten years later and then reminisces about how special and how great it was. It’s a constant cycle and that’s going to happen again. I get it, man. I get people who are having trouble letting go maybe of some of the black and gold or they’re having trouble letting go of 2018 or 2019. But man, I’ll be here to tell you that it’s 2021 and Tommaso Ciampa is the two-time NXT champion and the greatest sports entertainer of all time. Now, I get to prove it to the world week-in and week-out. Because that’s what I want to do. I want to prove it to the world, week-in and week-out. I want to defend that title, man. I do. I want to showcase that title. I want the NXT title to become the most prestigious title in the entire world of sports entertainment. I want to take on everybody from Carmelo Hayes to Bronson Breakker. I want to take on Samoa Joe and Pete Dunne.

“Heck, I want to go to Survivor Series and I want to step in there with Roman Reigns and Big E and I want to prove to them and prove to the world that I’m every bit as good as I say I am. Then I don’t know, maybe come end of November, December, January, people are going to look at this NXT 2.0 like, “Hey, you know what? It ain’t all that bad. These Takeovers, yeah, they ain’t all that bad. These guys are killing it. The passion is still there.” Different color scheme, different label, whatever the passion is still there. That’s the key to this whole thing. It’s the passion. I hope the fans continue to bring the passion because when I look around in our locker rooms, all the boys and girls and man that passion is there. I mean, it might be there tenfold right now, more so than it’s ever been before. Just give it time, like give it a shot. I know it’s just words coming out of my mouth, but let the actions speak for themselves. Tune in the next couple of weeks and see what NXT 2.0 is all about. These guys and girls are out, man. They’re out for blood. They want to prove to the world that they’re just their next level talents.”