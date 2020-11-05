Tommaso Ciampa Cuts Promo For CWC Crowd After NXT Goes Off the Air

Following last night’s episode of NXT, Tommaso Ciampa cut an off-air promo to the fans attending in the Capitol Wrestling Center, praising them for standing by the black and yellow brand.

Wade Barrett posted the video online, writing: “Sat ringside post-show tonight. @NXTCiampa kicked ass in the main event & then delivered this off-air to the audience at the CWC. There are many layers to being a true NXT superstar and Ciampa scores a 10 in all of them. What a leader.”

Ciampa said: “2020 has been a year that none of us are ever gonna forget. None of you, none of the guys in the back, in the camera crew, none of the road crew… guys I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I never knew just how damn valuable each and every one of you were to professional wrestling. You are the Superstars and when we say ‘We Are NXT!’ it’s literally because of the passion that I feel from each and every one of you in this crowd today. We missed it, month after month facing Johnny Gargano in an empty building. We missed your passion, facing Karrion Kross during his insane debut with the crazy music. We missed your passion.

Listen guys, 2020 is weird. This entire year is strange. Hate is consuming this country and this world, and I look out to each and every one of you and all I feel is love. It’s gonna start… as silly as it sounds, as dumb as it may sound to people outside of our bubble, outside of our circle, outside of our family, we know it to be true. This is how it starts, it starts with something like professional wrestling to bring different cultures, communities, people of different ages, races, religions, all in one building, chanting the same thing with passion, with love. You boo who you want, you cheer for who you want. I don’t give a damn, I am an NXT Superstar. The reason I can say it is because I look out at each and every one of you and you make it possible. Guys, girls, please continue to come out.

It’s only going to grow, it’s only going to get better. Sooner than later we’re going to be removing the masks, sooner than later we’re going to be filling up arenas all around the world again, sooner than later we’re going to share our art form on the biggest and grandest stages that this world has ever seen, and the best part… when it happens, when it happens… we know, we know without a shadow of doubt in our beings, that you all are going to bring the same passion, ten fold. You all are going to make NXT and professional wrestling greater than it ever has been before. So, when I say it tonight, I’m saying it myself, for Vic [Joseph], for Wade [Barrett], for Alicia [Taylor], for Tucker and everybody in the back. When we say ‘We Are NXT!’ we mean it… so together, each and every one of you, say it loud, say it proud, because… we are…NXT!”