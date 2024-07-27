– On last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga won a tag team gauntlet match to secure a shot at reigning champions DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano). After the match, Byron Saxton asked DIY about The Bloodline’s victory in a WWE digital exclusive video.

Tommaso Ciampa said on The Bloodline, “Werewolf, Jacob Fatu, Bloodline. I don’t think we’ve been properly introduced. I’m The Blackheart. This is Johnny Wrestling. Together, we are the greatest tag team alive. You want the WWE Tag Team Titles? Any time, any place. Boys, you have a receipt coming your way.”

DIY will be defending their titles against The Bloodline at a later date.