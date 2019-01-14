WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s Being Disrespected by NXT, EC3 Shares Pic Backstage at Raw

– Tommaso Ciampa is not too happy about what he says is a disrespect being show to him by NXT. Ciampa posted a promotional picture featuring Johnny Gargano and Ricochet that asked “Who’s Mr. Takeover?” In response, he said:

How does one stay hungry after reaching the top of the mountain?

By continuously being disrespected and overlooked.

Takeover: Phoenix can’t come soon enough.

The Champ is starving. pic.twitter.com/qIfUqPgO7c

— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) January 14, 2019