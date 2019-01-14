wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s Being Disrespected by NXT, EC3 Shares Pic Backstage at Raw
January 14, 2019
– Tommaso Ciampa is not too happy about what he says is a disrespect being show to him by NXT. Ciampa posted a promotional picture featuring Johnny Gargano and Ricochet that asked “Who’s Mr. Takeover?” In response, he said:
How does one stay hungry after reaching the top of the mountain?
By continuously being disrespected and overlooked.
Takeover: Phoenix can’t come soon enough.
The Champ is starving. pic.twitter.com/qIfUqPgO7c
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) January 14, 2019
– EC3 shared the following picture from backstage at Raw featuring himself, Drake Maverick and Braun Strowman as a “future YouTube channel”:
Please name this future @youtube channel. pic.twitter.com/3gyTj0gTlm
— ecIII (@therealec3) January 14, 2019