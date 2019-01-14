Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says He’s Being Disrespected by NXT, EC3 Shares Pic Backstage at Raw

January 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa

– Tommaso Ciampa is not too happy about what he says is a disrespect being show to him by NXT. Ciampa posted a promotional picture featuring Johnny Gargano and Ricochet that asked “Who’s Mr. Takeover?” In response, he said:

– EC3 shared the following picture from backstage at Raw featuring himself, Drake Maverick and Braun Strowman as a “future YouTube channel”:

