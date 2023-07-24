Tommaso Ciampa Wants DIY vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

In an interview with Out of Character (via Fightful), Tommaso Ciampa said that a personal dream match of his is DIY, his team with Johnny Gargano, against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Ciampa and Gargano have not yet teamed on the main roster since they were both moved there.

He said: “The dream match that I always see, I guess there are two, but the one that jumps is with Sami and Kevin, parallels to their relationship and ours. I have insane chemistry with Sami Zayn, Johnny has insane chemistry with Kevin Owen, really good friends of ours. That would be such a dream match for us, let alone fans. Usos are a different level. Kofi (Kingston) and I started months apart on the independents at the same school. I’ve never done anything with them in WWE. The idea of New Day, when Big E gets healthy. Ivar, when he was Handsome Johnny, first guy who trained me and broke me into the business. The idea of doing stuff with Viking Raiders. All of those scenarios and the stories when can tell with those guys. Johnny and I have a real passion for tag team wrestling, the psychology of it, making it mean something. If we could bring some of that in and get with these larger than life superstars, it could be a special run. I’m definitely open to it. I just want so badly to stay healthy and get the opportunity to tell great stories and have great programs where people five years from now, I don’t want it to be, ‘He had that great match with so and so.’ I want it to be rapid fire, ‘He did the Uso thing, the thing with Kevin and Sami, they did their own thing, a thing with Gunther and Randy (Orton),’ I this portfolio of ‘Damn, that was a hell of a career. What a run.’

Whether that’s DIY, something against Johnny, which would be a dream scenario. I think we could have so much fun with that smarter fanbase. There is always the underlying; can Johnny trust me, can Sami trust Kevin? Kevin and I are buddies in real life and we have a bit of similarity to us. We could really have fun and do some stuff, whether it’s backstage vignettes. All I have is time and ideas. You write them on your and wait for the time to put them into existence. It would be amazing. When I think back of when we were DIY and Johnny and I’s own personal journey to now, we are significantly better performers than we were then, especially for myself, I’ve really evolved and found myself. Johnny found himself and his stride earlier than I found my own, but that element of, ‘you guys dug what we were doing then, wait until you see what we can do now.’ If the opportunity was there and it gets rolling, I think we can turn out some awesome content.“