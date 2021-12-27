Tommaso Ciampa Says His Dream Is Competing In Royal Rumble

Tommaso Ciampa says that he is more than down with an appearance in the Royal Rumble, and hopes the opportunity comes. Ciampa spoke with Sports Illustrated and during the discussion he talked about how most people dream of WrestleMania, but his dream is the Rumble.

“I know people in WWE dream about wrestling at WrestleMania, but for me, it was always the Royal Rumble,” Ciampa said. “The idea of seeing who would return, the surprise of who would debut, even watching what Edge did last year, that’s always been the Rumble has always meant a lot to me. There are so many people I’d love to have an opportunity to share the ring with. So if that opportunity knocks, I’m answering.”

Ciampa has yet to compete in the Rumble, though he has made a few main roster appearances including his NXT Title defense against Pete Dunne at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Ciampa said of competing at the live event, “Any time I get asked to do the Garden, I’ll always say yes. So many legendary performers have played here. It means a lot to share a piece of that history and it means a lot to represent NXT against Pete Dunne. Stepping through the curtain, I immediately thought about Reggie Miller coming in here and playing the Knicks, scoring eight points in nine seconds [in the 1995 NBA playoffs]. I’m a huge Boston sports fan, so I thought about games between the Celtics and Knicks. It’s just amazing to be at Madison Square Garden.”