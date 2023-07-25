Tommaso Ciampa on Being Excited for His Main Roster Return

– During the latest edition of Out of Character, WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa discussed his latest return on the main roster. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommaso Ciampa on his injury during the start of NXT 2.0: “Somewhere around the start of [NXT] 2.0, what happened is I would take any forward bump, powerslam, suplex, anything where I flipped and landed, and I’d get this thing where like I would bump and my left side … would just kinda go numb and weak.”

On his latest injury reset: “I was excited for that opportunity to do it [on the main roster], so I think this reset has given me a new perspective of just ‘it really can be taken away from you at any time.’ And I just want to make sure I do whatever I possibly can to give people the best version of myself going forward, because I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface.”

Tommaso Ciampa returned to WWE last month on Raw, beating The Miz in his in-ring return.