Tommaso Ciampa Expects A Smoother Transition For NXT Talent To Main Roster

Tommaso Ciampa doesn’t think we’ll be seeing as many NXT talent get lost when they make it to the main roster. Ciampa recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast and touched on the topic of wrestlers (such as himself) ending up on the main roster and not having any direction at first. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On NXT talent getting lost on the main roster: “I think we’ll see a little less of that just because there’s a lot more communication between the two brands now. I don’t think that when Trick Williams comes up to Raw or SmackDown, he’s not gonna be repackaged. They’re gonna have to educate the crowd on who he is but he’s gonna give you the same Trick Williams you’ve been getting.”

On his own move to Raw: “Even speaking first person, when I came up and I was paired with The Miz, I love The Miz. I love Mike [Mizanin] as a person, I love his character, I think he’s fantastic as wrestler and performer but in no shape or form does Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz work as a unit…That’s where it becomes hard to be the real you. I think we’re going to see a lot less of that.”