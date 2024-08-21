wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Fails to Hit an RKO on Randy Orton Again, Kofi Kingston Calls Him ‘Stupid’
August 21, 2024
– It’s time for another RKO Wednesday. This week, Tommaso Ciampa attempted a different strategy by taping his mouth shut when attempting to hit Randy Orton with an RKO. Unfortunately, Ciampa ripped off the tape and stilled “Outta Nowhere,” once again riffing on the RKO.
This prompted Kofi Kingston to take notice of DIY’s antics, himself calling them out for being “Stupid! Stupid! Stupid!” in a hilariously meta moment.
For the first time ever, we try to RKO Randy backstage at a WWE Live Event! Will this strategy work or will it be trouble in paradise?#OuttaNowhere@JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/fU1a9CVghQ
— Tommaso Ciampa (@CiampaWWE) August 21, 2024
