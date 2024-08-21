wrestling / News

Tommaso Ciampa Fails to Hit an RKO on Randy Orton Again, Kofi Kingston Calls Him ‘Stupid’

August 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tommaso Ciampa WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– It’s time for another RKO Wednesday. This week, Tommaso Ciampa attempted a different strategy by taping his mouth shut when attempting to hit Randy Orton with an RKO. Unfortunately, Ciampa ripped off the tape and stilled “Outta Nowhere,” once again riffing on the RKO.

This prompted Kofi Kingston to take notice of DIY’s antics, himself calling them out for being “Stupid! Stupid! Stupid!” in a hilariously meta moment.

