Tommaso Ciampa Gives Recovery Update From Neck Surgery

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter to give fans an update on his recovery from neck surgery. You can see Ciampa’s post below, in which he said that he received a follow-up X-ray and his doctor said it looked “great.” He also noted that its his thirty-fourth birthday today.

Ciampa underwent the surgery in early March. At the time, his recovery time was believed to be nine months or more.

