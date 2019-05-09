wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Gives Recovery Update From Neck Surgery
May 8, 2019
– Tommaso Ciampa posted to Twitter to give fans an update on his recovery from neck surgery. You can see Ciampa’s post below, in which he said that he received a follow-up X-ray and his doctor said it looked “great.” He also noted that its his thirty-fourth birthday today.
Ciampa underwent the surgery in early March. At the time, his recovery time was believed to be nine months or more.
Got the results to my 2 month follow up x-ray.
Doc said “this doesn’t look good…it looks great”.
Happy Birthday to The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time#PartMan #PartWolverine#AllBlackheart 🖤
— CIAMPA (@ProjectCiampa) May 8, 2019
