WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Announces Hiatus from Social Media, XFL Advertising Strategy,
February 18, 2020
– Tommaso Ciampa has announced that he is taking a hiatus from social media:
“Time to block out the noise. I will be taking a hiatus from social media for the time being. Thank you all for your support during surgery and rehab, and for the incredible reception during my return and throughout the journey to Portland. 🖤💛 #WeAreNXT 💔”
– Variety has an article up looking at the XFL and Bud Light working together to shake up football advertising.
