Tommaso Ciampa Suspected to Have Been Hurt or Injured During Last Night’s NXT

– According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, former NXT World champion Tommaso Ciampa is suspected to have suffered an injury or was hurt during last night’s edition of NXT on the USA Network. People reportedly saw Ciampa apparently suffer a possible knee or leg injury during the six-man tag team main event match.

In last night’s main event, Tommaso Ciampa teamed up with matt Riddle and Pete Dunne against The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish). Ciampa’s team won the match by disqualification. There was a big post-match brawl after the match, where Cole spray painted an X on Ciampa’s back for some payback. Velveteen Dream then returned and beat down Undisputed Era.

Per the report, someone in attendance at last night’s show stated that Ciampa was being checked on by a WWE ringside after the main event. Additionally, Dunne remained at ringside to check on Ciampa on the apron together. According to another attendee at the event, that person believed Ciampa was injured before the main event match really got going.

WWE has not yet confirmed or announced an injury for Ciampa. So, this news should simply be filed as a rumor for right now. The weekly NXT Injury Report is expected to drop later today, which might have more details on what happened with Ciampa.

Previously, Ciampa was sidelined with a neck injury for which he had to undergo surgery last March. He was able to make his return to NXT later in the year.

Ciampa is currently scheduled to face Adam Cole on February 16 at NXT TakeOver: Portland. The event will be held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.