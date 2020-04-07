Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano To Take Place In ‘Empty Building’ on This Week’s NXT

WWE has confirmed that Wednesday’s taped Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano NXT match takes place in an empty building that has a ring inside it. All indications are that WWE didn’t tape this match at the WWE Performance Center, so the exact location is unknown.

Also set for this Wednesday’s NXT, Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim in a #1 Contender Ladder Match with the winner earning a NXT Women’s Title shot against Charlotte Flair.

Here is WWE’s statement on the show.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano set for one last match

Though Triple H felt that the final showdown between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano deserved to take place on the biggest stage possible, the two best friends-turned-bitter rivals both agreed that all they needed to settle their score was a ring. So, Triple H is giving them what they want.

Tomorrow night on NXT on USA Network, it will be Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat. Triple H will give them an empty building with a ring inside and a referee. Two men will enter, and one will stand tall, determining who is the true heart and soul of NXT. But The Game made one thing clear: This is it. If they engage again following this battle, they will both be gone from NXT.

Who will be victorious in the final chapter of NXT’s most personal rivalry?

Ladder Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

After winning the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair will not have to wait long to find out who her top challenger will be. The No. 1 Contender to The Queen will be determined in a six-woman Ladder Match this Wednesday durign NXT on USA Network. The bout was originally scheduled to take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa.

Chelsea Green was the first to qualify, defeating Shotzi Blackheart on the March 4 edition of NXT on USA Network. One week later, Mia Yim qualified with a win over Dakota Kai, and Tegan Nox punched her ticket by defeating Deonna Purrazzo. Io Shirai beat Aliyah to get into the match, and Candice LeRae earned a spot with a win over Kayden Carter on the March 25 edition of NXT.

Dakota Kai claimed the final place in the match by winning a Second Chance Gauntlet Match, pinning Shotzi Blackheart in the final stage of the battle.

Who will earn the final spot in this huge battle? Who will climb to new heights? Find out this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!