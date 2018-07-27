Quantcast

 

Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Joins NXT Hall of Champions, Finn Balor Appearing In Miles Kane Music Video, Juice Robinson’s Latest NJPW Promo

July 27, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE.com has updated their NXT Hall of Champions photo gallery, including new champion Tommaso Ciampa.

– Finn Balor is set to appear in Miles Kane’s new music video, and WWE has released a behind-the-scenes clip of filming:

– A new promo from Juice Robinson talking about NJPW, Kenny Omega and more has been posted online.

