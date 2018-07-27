wrestling / News
Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Joins NXT Hall of Champions, Finn Balor Appearing In Miles Kane Music Video, Juice Robinson’s Latest NJPW Promo
– WWE.com has updated their NXT Hall of Champions photo gallery, including new champion Tommaso Ciampa.
Like it or not, #TheBlackheart @ProjectCiampa is officially in the HALL of @WWENXT Champions! https://t.co/B7artCuEB3
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2018
– Finn Balor is set to appear in Miles Kane’s new music video, and WWE has released a behind-the-scenes clip of filming:
– A new promo from Juice Robinson talking about NJPW, Kenny Omega and more has been posted online.
Our guy Juice Robinson with some powerful words about himself, his title, and the standard being set by @KennyOmegamanX #G128 pic.twitter.com/LDNIDS6tIx
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 27, 2018