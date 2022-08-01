Ciampa Considered Likely To Benefit From Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

Ciampa is reportedly considered to be one of those likely to benefit from the change in WWE’s creative after Vince McMahon’s exit. Fightful Select reports that to the likely surprise of few, Triple H taking over creative after Vince McMahon’s exit from the company is expected to be of a benefit to Ciampa, who was a star under Triple H’s time running NXT.

According to the report, there have been increased discussions about the idea of “enhancing the presentation” of Ciampa including putting him in more matches that show his abilities. As noted, Ciampa will be part of a triple threat match which will help determine a #1 contender to the US Championship. There was talk on him possibly regaining his NXT theme, but it’s not confirmed if that will come to pass.

The report adds that Ciampa has received praise from his peers and the staff for his work with Miz tonight, his attitude and his willingness to embrace his role. He is said to have a great demeanor backstage and has worked to make the most of his role, and his promo with Miz impressed several people backstage.