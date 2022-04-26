wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Loses First Name On WWE Raw
April 25, 2022
It looks like Tommaso Ciampa is the latest WWE star to get their name cut in half, losing his first name on this week’s Raw. As noted, Ciampa came out and attacked Mustafa Ali on this week’s show after Ali defeated The Miz. The episode saw the announcers refer to him only as Ciampa and TVA Sports Quebec’s Kevin Raphael noted:
“Tommaso Ciampa is now only Ciampa. Effective immediately.”
Tommaso Ciampa is now only Ciampa.
Effective immediately.
— Kevin Raphael (@kevinraphael21) April 25, 2022
