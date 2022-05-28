Tommaso Ciampa Misses Johnny Gargano in WWE, Still Sees Him

In an interview with El Brunch de WWE (Via Wrestling Inc), Tommaso Ciampa spoke about Johnny Gargano leaving WWE and said that he misses having him around. He also noted that they still see each other.

He said: “I still see him. I miss sharing the locker room with him. Honestly, that was a big part too of going to RAW. That NXT locker room with all my best friends, they all left, one at a time. I know more people and more of my friends are on RAW and SmackDown than there are in NXT, so I miss him from that standpoint. I miss a lot of guys from a work standpoint. But that’s just part of the game. You’re with people every day for six months or a year and then all of a sudden, different brands or promotions or companies. So it’s just part of it. We live 10 minutes away from each other and we still see each other so I don’t miss him too much.”