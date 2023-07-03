Tommaso Ciampa Comments On Miz’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ In New Video

WWE has shared a new video in which Tommaso Ciampa commented on his recent feud with the Miz and the ruthless aggression that Miz showed against him. The two have been battling ever since Ciampa returned to WWE and beat Miz after an open challenge. Miz then attacked him the following week.

Ciampa said: “You know what the difference is between Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz? When I had a problem with The Miz, I walked down that aisle, I looked him in the eye, and I punched him in his teeth. Now when The Miz had the opportunity to do the same, instead he chose to attack me from behind, like a coward. But there’s a silver lining in all of this. You see, this past Monday, I finally saw that look in his eye again. The Miz, he’s a guy who’s accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the WWE. He’ll be the first to tell you. But over the last couple of years, he’s had loss after loss after loss until finally, that spark is back in his eye, that ruthless aggression that has guided him to the top time and time again, that’s back. And that’s a good thing, because Miz, I want you listen to me very closely. The next time we’re in the same arena, I want you to bring that same energy with you and I’ll bring the same chip on my shoulder with me. Because now, well now you’ve shown me your cards but you have no idea what I’m holding in my hand.”