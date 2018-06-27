wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Mocks NXT Champion Aleister Black, WWE Celebrates National Sunglasses Day
– Ahead of tonight’s episode of NXT TV, Tommaso Ciampa posted the following on Twitter, mocking NXT Champion Aleister Black…
INTERVIEWER: It’s pretty clear that the number one contender should be Tommaso Ciampa. How do you feel about Black vs Ciampa at Takeover: Brooklyn?
ALEISTER: It sure does suck to know I will lose my title. But on the bright side, at least I will finally main event a Takeover. pic.twitter.com/yidCMZIz09
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) June 27, 2018
– WWE posted the following in celebration of national sunglasses day…
It's #NationalSunglassesDay, so make sure to rep YOUR favorite @WWE Superstar in style! https://t.co/kL98L6MDiY
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018