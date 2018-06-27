Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Mocks NXT Champion Aleister Black, WWE Celebrates National Sunglasses Day

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tommaso Ciampa

– Ahead of tonight’s episode of NXT TV, Tommaso Ciampa posted the following on Twitter, mocking NXT Champion Aleister Black…

– WWE posted the following in celebration of national sunglasses day…

article topics :

Aleister Block, NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading