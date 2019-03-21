wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Says A Piece Of Him Died After Giving Up NXT Title, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT and NXT UK, Clips of WWE Stars on TNT’s Drop the Mic
– Tommaso Ciampa finally broke his silence after being forced to give up the NXT title, which was revealed during last night’s episode of NXT. Ciampa said that a piece of him died when he had to give up his precious Goldy. The vacated belt will go to the winner of a match between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: New York. He wrote:
A small piece of me died tonight.
The greatest 237 days of my life.
🖤💛💔
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 21, 2019
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT UK and NXT:
– WWE stars The New Day, Rusev and Lana appeared on TNT’s Drop the Mic last night.
