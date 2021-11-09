Tommaso Ciampa on Rick Steiner Cancelling Attendance at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc at Last Minute

– talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy recently spoke to WWE NXT World champion Tommaso Ciampa, who actually revealed that Rick Steiner, the father of NXT’s Bron Breakker, was actually scheduled to be in attendance at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc last month. However, the appearance was cancelled at the last minute. Below are some highlights:

Ciampa on Rick Steiner originally being scheduled for Halloween Havoc: “So, he was meant to be at Halloween Havoc. He pulled out last minute. Maybe because I retained, but I won’t say that’s why [laughs]. I would love to be friends with him. I said to Bron, ‘I don’t want to meet your dad, I want him to be my buddy.’ I want us to exchange numbers and whatever Rick Steiner does. He’s probably not a big phone guy, I don’t know [laughs]. But I just wanna be friends with him.”

On his feud with Johnny Gargano ending with a cinematic match: “It was disheartening. I’ll be honest, a lot of our feud, I can’t think of something that’s had more obstacles than that, between Aleister [Black] getting injured and my injury. It would have been perfect if we’d gone to TaekOver New York like we were supposed to. So it hurts a little sometimes because I know it’s tarnished in some people’s minds, but I know how much we put into it and that’s what hurts. We know the passion that went into that work, so yeah, it’s a bummer that we didn’t get to finish it the way we imagined.”

As he mentioned in the interview, Tommaso Ciampa retained his NXT Championship in his defense over Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc on October 26.