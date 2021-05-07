Tommaso Ciampa Shares Picture of Body Transformation, Wants WrestleMania Match

Tommaso Ciampa has shared a comparison pic showing his body transformation as of late, then teased a desire to be at WrestleMania 38. Ciampa posted to his Instagram with a 13-week before and after comparison pic, writing:

13 week transformation. No cheat meals. Prepped, weighed, and cooked six meals a day, every day. Roughly eleven cardio sessions per week. Five weight training sessions.

HUGE thanks to my wife for allowing me to commit to this and fully supporting my journey. I know I’m insane, but she gets me.

And I could not have done it without my trainer AJ aka @cementfactory and my training partners, the Dump Boys.

Lots of motivating factors: Celebrating being two years removed from career ending neck surgery, wanting to push myself beyond my limits without using “being a dad” as an excuse, turning thirty-six years old, and taking control of the things that I can control… this was as much a mental health journey as it was a physical health journey.

The best part is that I enjoyed every second of it.