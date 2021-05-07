wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Shares Picture of Body Transformation, Wants WrestleMania Match
Tommaso Ciampa has shared a comparison pic showing his body transformation as of late, then teased a desire to be at WrestleMania 38. Ciampa posted to his Instagram with a 13-week before and after comparison pic, writing:
13 week transformation. No cheat meals. Prepped, weighed, and cooked six meals a day, every day. Roughly eleven cardio sessions per week. Five weight training sessions.
HUGE thanks to my wife for allowing me to commit to this and fully supporting my journey. I know I’m insane, but she gets me.
And I could not have done it without my trainer AJ aka @cementfactory and my training partners, the Dump Boys.
Lots of motivating factors: Celebrating being two years removed from career ending neck surgery, wanting to push myself beyond my limits without using “being a dad” as an excuse, turning thirty-six years old, and taking control of the things that I can control… this was as much a mental health journey as it was a physical health journey.
The best part is that I enjoyed every second of it.
After Sean Waltman said that Ciampa is “walking around like it’s still WrestleMania week,” Ciampa noted that he’s never had a match at the PPV and hinted he may wish for that to be the case next year. Ciampa is currently teaming with Timothy Thatcher on NXT and chasing the NXT Tag Team Championships.
WrestleMania season started April 12th, yeah? Don’t think I’ve ever been on that show…
#2022 https://t.co/iIFCpvJOzz
— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) May 5, 2021
