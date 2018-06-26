WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Presents His Own NXT Awards, Kevin Owens Readies Himself For Shania Twain, Mojo Rawley Continues to make Fun of Todd

– Tommaso Ciampa posted the following on Twitter, handing out his own set of NXT awards to some very special winners…

If the #NBAAwards were the #NXTAwards… Comeback Sports Entertainer of the Year:

Tommaso Ciampa Most Improved Sports Entertainer:

Tommaso Ciampa Best Interview:

Tommaso Ciampa Best Twitter:

Tommaso Ciampa Most Valuable Sports Entertainer:

Tommaso Ciampa pic.twitter.com/INBp6NRXbD — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) June 26, 2018

– Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter, and he’s ready to attend the Shania Twain concert he mistakenly thought was last week…

I’d say my confidence in the matter is at a solid 8 out of 10. https://t.co/8y47O6U9go — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 26, 2018

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Mojo Rawley continues to take shots at No Way Jose’s cheeseburger friend, Todd…