wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Presents His Own NXT Awards, Kevin Owens Readies Himself For Shania Twain, Mojo Rawley Continues to make Fun of Todd
– Tommaso Ciampa posted the following on Twitter, handing out his own set of NXT awards to some very special winners…
If the #NBAAwards were the #NXTAwards…
Comeback Sports Entertainer of the Year:
Tommaso Ciampa
Most Improved Sports Entertainer:
Tommaso Ciampa
Best Interview:
Tommaso Ciampa
Best Twitter:
Tommaso Ciampa
Most Valuable Sports Entertainer:
Tommaso Ciampa pic.twitter.com/INBp6NRXbD
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) June 26, 2018
– Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter, and he’s ready to attend the Shania Twain concert he mistakenly thought was last week…
Yes. Yes, it is. https://t.co/6UqinFpPZh
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 26, 2018
I’d say my confidence in the matter is at a solid 8 out of 10. https://t.co/8y47O6U9go
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 26, 2018
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Mojo Rawley continues to take shots at No Way Jose’s cheeseburger friend, Todd…
When you get the opportunity of a lifetime, don’t waste it dressing like a cheeseburger. #DontBeATodd @WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/bEFSsQrTGA
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 26, 2018