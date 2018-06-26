Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Presents His Own NXT Awards, Kevin Owens Readies Himself For Shania Twain, Mojo Rawley Continues to make Fun of Todd

June 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tommaso Ciampa

– Tommaso Ciampa posted the following on Twitter, handing out his own set of NXT awards to some very special winners…

– Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter, and he’s ready to attend the Shania Twain concert he mistakenly thought was last week…

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Mojo Rawley continues to take shots at No Way Jose’s cheeseburger friend, Todd…

