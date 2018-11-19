WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Proclaims His Greatness Following Takeover, Referee Comments on Survivor Series Main Event, Undertaker’s Most Supernatural Moments

– After delivering another great performance at Saturday’s Takeover event, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa took time to proclaim his greatness…

This is becoming exhausting. Since returning to the ring in April of 2018, The Champ has been the MVP of every single Takeover/PPV weekend. The Greatest Sports Entertainer of All Time. pic.twitter.com/WTu3cAVBLc — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) November 19, 2018

atDaveMeltzerWON, The Champ will take care of this one for you: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/MMOzASLWLs — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) November 18, 2018

– Following last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, WWE posted this video of referee Mike Chioda talking about the Lesnar vs. Bryan match. Chioda admits he considered calling the match, but said he saw something different in Bryan’s eyes, something he hasn’t seen in a long time, if ever.

– WWE posted the following video, looking at The Undertaker’s most supernatural moments.