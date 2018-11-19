Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Proclaims His Greatness Following Takeover, Referee Comments on Survivor Series Main Event, Undertaker’s Most Supernatural Moments

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tommaso Ciampa NXT Takeover: War Games II

– After delivering another great performance at Saturday’s Takeover event, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa took time to proclaim his greatness…

– Following last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, WWE posted this video of referee Mike Chioda talking about the Lesnar vs. Bryan match. Chioda admits he considered calling the match, but said he saw something different in Bryan’s eyes, something he hasn’t seen in a long time, if ever.

– WWE posted the following video, looking at The Undertaker’s most supernatural moments.

article topics :

NXT, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, Larry Csonka

