WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Promo on Velveteen Dream’s Interference Last Week, Drake Maverick Pitches Ideas To Killian Dain

– Tommaso Ciampa is pissed about Velveteen Dream interfering in his match last week and cut a promo on the situation. You can see the video of Ciampa’s promo below. Dream interfered in the match to attack Ciampa’s opponent Kushida:

– Drake Maverick is determined to get Killian Dain in on his tag team idea and tried to pitch ideas for their partnership. You can see the video below: