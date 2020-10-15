wrestling / News

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Promo on Velveteen Dream’s Interference Last Week, Drake Maverick Pitches Ideas To Killian Dain

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa NXT

– Tommaso Ciampa is pissed about Velveteen Dream interfering in his match last week and cut a promo on the situation. You can see the video of Ciampa’s promo below. Dream interfered in the match to attack Ciampa’s opponent Kushida:

– Drake Maverick is determined to get Killian Dain in on his tag team idea and tried to pitch ideas for their partnership. You can see the video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drake Maverick, NXT, The Velveteen Dream, Tommaso Ciampa, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading