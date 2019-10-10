wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Promotes Tonight’s blackHEART Documentary, Synopsis For Next Week’s Total Divas
– Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter to hype tonight’s debut of the documentary special on him on the Network. Tommaso Ciampa: blackHEART premieres after NXT goes off the air and is described as follows:
“As former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa fights to overcome a devastating injury, he finds strength in his wife, baby daughter, friends, and the NXT Universe.”
Tonight, immediately following NXT, on the WWE Network.
10PM ET
🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/4TkPbsBhEn
— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) October 9, 2019
– The synopsis is online for next Tuesday’s episode of WWE Total Divas, which airs on E!:
“Rowdy Ronda: Ronda Rousey invites Natalya to enjoy the simple life on her farm; Sonya attempts to start a feud with Ronda; Trinity performs in an underwater mermaid show; Carmella invites her new boyfriend, Corey Graves, to her 80s themed housewarming party.”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Who Came Up With the Hell in a Cell Match, Preferring It to WWE’s Cage Matches
- Bruce Prichard Says He Hated The Diva Search, Recalls Infamous ‘Diss the Diva’ Segment
- Paige’s Brother Roy Bevis Slams William Regal for Blocking Him From WWE, Regal Responds
- Nick Aldis Supports NWA Using Jim Cornette for TV Tapings, Tells Fans to Lighten Up